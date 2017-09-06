HEB CEO Donates $5 Million to J.J. Watt’s Relief Fund

Anna Ucheomumu, left, high fives Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt after loading a car with relief supplies to people impacted by Hurricane Harvey on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Houston. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund has raised millions of dollars to help those affected by the storm. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool)

By Bill O’Neil

A big assist from HEB’s CEO to J.J. Watt’s Houston Flood Relief Fund.

“There are no words to describe when people step to the plate like that–especially somebody here in our home city to show that type of leadership… to show that type of commitment. I can’t thank you guys enough for everything” the Houston Texans star said after receiving a check for $5-million from Charles Butt.

“Hurricane Harvey has taken a catastrophic toll on our great state. Now is the time to come together and collectively help rebuild our communities” Butt said.

Watt’s fund has already raised some $27-million to assist the victims of Hurricane Harvey–but he doesn’t see himself as a hero.

“I’m the coordinator of people right now. There’s an incredible amount of generosity out there in the world… what I try to do is harness it” Watt said, adding the relief effort has been his focus outside of when he’s on the practice field.

“As soon as the meetings end, as soon as the practice is over, I’m back to making sure that I’m doing everything I can for this relief fund to help these people–because that’s what’s important” Watt said.

Meanwhile, Watt said he’s looking forward to getting out on the field at NRG Stadium this weekend.

“For three hours on Sunday, we want to take people’s minds off of everything that just happened. We want to give them an escape from everything that just happened. I know for a fact that our guys are going to give every single thing that we have” Watt said.