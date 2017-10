Researchers from Harvard Business School singled out HEB for “looking beyond the degree” in its hiring practices.

Millions of Americans are unemployed and millions of job positions haven’t been filled because employers demand a bachelor’s degree for jobs that don’t really need them.

The school’s Elyse Rosenblum says there are a few employers who are very successful even though they don’t insist on hiring overqualified people.

She specifically named San Antonio-based HEB as an example.