HEB recalls some sliced salad olives

HEB is issuing a precautionary recall of some olives because they could contain bits of glass.

The all-store recall affects HEB’s Ode to Olives Sliced Salad Olives in ten-ounce jars with a “best by” date of November 3, 2019.

HEB says the recall was issued because of the possibility of bits of glass in the product, but no related injuries have been reported.

The sliced salad olives were sold only in Texas and have been removed from store shelves.

Customers who purchased the recalled Ode to Olives Sliced Salad Olives can return them to any HEB store for a full refund. Call HEB customer service with questions at 1-855-434-3338.