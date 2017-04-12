HEB Surpasses 100-Thousand Employees

A major milestone for San Antonio-based HEB.

The largest, privately held company in the State of Texas has surpassed 100-thousand employees. That includes more than 90-thousand “partners” across the Lone Star State and some 10-thousand more in Mexico.

“This milestone represents our deep commitment to improving the lives of Texans and their families, and creating a work environment that brings the spirit of community to life every day while encouraging innovation, engagement and success” said HEB President and COO Craig Boyan.

Meanwhile, the company continues to grow–with plans for an additional nine stores in Texas by the end of the year, and six more in Mexico.