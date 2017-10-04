Hell, Hayley, What Did You Think Would Happen?

BY JACK RICCARDI

The late Red Buttons’ self-deprecating punchline was “I never got a dinner!”

Sounds like Hayley Geftman-Gold, the young CBS legal exec who vomited up this gem after Las Vegas:

“I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

She was good at dishing it out, but not so good at taking it. Now she doesn’t like what’s crawling out of the ant pile that she kicked over. Where’s her dinner, she wonders.

I would never condone threats, but, really, is the Manhattan elitist bubble SO thick that she thought we all felt the way she does: good riddance to those gun-clinging two-steppers!

CBS called her writings “unacceptable” and fired her, which was the least she should’ve expected.

Tolerance for me, but not for thee, that’s the S.O.P. for the weekends-in-the-Hamptons set.

Was it hard for her to call the police, knowing some of them carry…you know…guns?

It’s a free country, but people like Geftman-Gold think that means free of consequences.

On second thought, instead of Red Buttons, let me quote another old white guy, President Harry Truman, who is supposed to have once said:

“If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”

Or don’t go in there in the first place, and go shooting your mouth off about people who’ve been murdered.