And He’ll Never Have A Statue, Either

Former Confederate General, Robert E Lee (1807 - 1870). (Photo by Mathew Brady/Getty Images)

Hey, what’s better than tearing down Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statues?

Let’s go after people who happen to be named Robert Lee!

Apparently there’s an ESPN announcer by that name (incredibly insensitive that they even HIRED him…) and he was slated to call the Virginia college game this weekend.

Of course he was.

And then ESPN went there:

“We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name.”

Can you even imagine?

They switched him to the Pitt game. Let the rioting begin immediately.