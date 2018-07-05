Help name the Frontier Airlines Longhorn for a chance to win 25 round trip tickets

In this photograph taken late Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, a Frontier Airlines plane lands on a runway at Denver International Airport. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Here’s your chance to help name the Frontier Airlines Longhorn and enter a drawing to win 25 round trip tickets.

“Frontier Airlines wanted to dedicate a plane to the San Antonio community and in return, have the community select the animal to be painted on the tail of the plane,” said Brian Pratte, Chief Air Service Development Officer at San Antonio International Airport.

The Longhorn was selected in a previous contest, and now it’s time to name it.

“The finalists are Tex, Big Tex, Alamo, Larry and Lone Star,” said Pratte.

Just by voting for your favorite name for the Longhorn, you’ll be entered in a random drawing for a chance to win 25 roundtrip tickets from Frontier Airlines.

“That coincides with the number of nonstop Frontier destinations that we have from San Antonio International Airport,” Pratte said.

To vote, click on this link: http://bitly.com/SATplanetail