Help For School Finance System

The state’s troubled school finance system is getting some help.

Houston Republican Rep. Dan Huberty’s 1.6 billion dollar proposal increases annual, per-student funding about $200 to $5,350. It also raises funding for school district transportation and educating dyslexic students.

The bill tweaks the current “Robin Hood” system, decreasing some local property tax revenue that school districts in wealthy areas share with those in poorer parts of the state.

It passed last night but surviving the state Senate will be tough. They’re more focused on school vouchers.

No school finance fix is required since Texas’ Supreme Court has ruled the system flawed but barely constitutional.