Help Sutherland Springs

FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTIONS

COMMERCE BANK TEXAS Donations for the Benefit of First Baptist Church Sutherland Springs can be sent to: Commerce Bank Texas, PO Box 97, Stockdale, TX 78160

HEB shoppers can add amounts of $1, $3, $5, $50 or $100 straight to their grocery bill by simply asking the cashier. 100% of all funds will be given to First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

Hardest Hit Family Relief Fund provides disaster relief. HHFRF is collecting money both on GoFundMe and directly through its website. https://hhfrf.givingfuel.com/sstxvf

GoFundMe: Holcombe Family. Sarah Holcombe lost her father, mother, pregnant sister-in-law and 5 nieces and nephews in the attack. You can donate here https://www.gofundme.com/texasshootingfamily

GoFundMe: Joann Ward Family. All donations will go to the family to help funeral costs for Joann Ward and her two daughters and medical expenses for her son. https://www.gofundme.com/sutherland-springs-mom-children

GoFundMe: Grandmother and Grandaughter. She lost her husband and she and her granddaughter are hospitalized. https://www.gofundme.com/sutherland-springs-mom-children

FUNDRAISERS/BENEFITS

Sutherland Springs Benefit BBQ Hosted by Smokin Angels BBQ Ministry. St. Mark Lutheran 10595 US Hwy 87 S Adkins, Texas. Saturday from 11am till 8pm. https://www.facebook.com/events/1703415579730584/?active_tab=about “We will be selling pulled pork barbecue sandwiches, chips, Coleslaw and a drink for $10.00.

100% of money raised will go directly to the victims and their families. All donations will be handled through St. Mark Lutheran Church.”

Support Sutherland Springs – Tara McNulty & Family Benefit

The Aumont Saloon – 301 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas 78155

Tara was killed in the shooting and her children were injured. The Aumont Saloon will host a benefit starting Sunday at noon with live music, plate sale and silent auction. All proceeds will go to funeral and medical expenses. The aumont is also looking for donations and volunteers to help.