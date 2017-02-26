Here’s The Awards Show Moment You Didn’t Think Happened Anymore

I had no intention of watching the Oscars show.

After all, these awards are for the movies I didn’t see. None of last year’s most-seen movies, from “Rogue One” to “Finding Dory”, from “Captain America: Civil War” to “The Jungle Book”, were up for the major categories.

Exponentially more people see a Tyler Perry movie—any Tyler Perry movie—than see a movie with Isabelle Huppert.

But the other reason for skipping it was the tedium of the politics-infused pearl-clutching of the acceptance speeches. As my Oscars-less night went on, though, people started buzzing about Viola Davis, a fine actress who won Best Supporting Actress for August Wilson’s “Fences”.

“You have to hear her!” they said. So I checked it out. Know what?

You do, in fact, have to hear this acceptance speech.

I didn’t think they made them like this anymore. So much beauty, grace, humility and gratitude.

She thanked her fans, and made many new ones, I’m sure.

By the way, Ms. Davis is the first African-American artist to win top honors at the Oscars, Emmys and Tonys.

On the big screen in “Fences” and on the stage and small screen in front of her industry, Viola Davis delivered.