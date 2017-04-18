Here’s the Latest on The Search for Alleged Facebook Killer Steve Stephens

Police continue to search for the alleged killer Steve Stephens. Local, state, and federal authorities are searching 5 states, but so far have come up empty handed.

Here’s what we know:

The FBI announced a reward of 50 grand for info leading to his arrest.

His phone pinged in Erie, Pennsylvania – approx 100 miles east of the murder scene.

Authorities are now searching for him in 5 states.

Police received multiple calls of possible sightings in Philadelphia. Authorities determined they were all false.

He claims to have killed 15 people, but so far police have found only one victim.

His ex Joy Lane is in protective custody and issued a statement saying she was sorry foir all this.

Facebook says they will review their policies about violent content.