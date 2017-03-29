Here’s What President Trump Told Lawmakers About Healthcare Last Night

Healthcare reform might be back sooner rather than later.

President Trump told a bipartisan group of lawmakers last night, “We are all going to make a deal on healthcare. That’s such an easy one. I have no doubt it’s going to happen very quickly.”

Looking at Chuck Schumer, the President said, “I think we are going to have some very good relationships – right, Chuck?”

The President has been talking about making a deal with Democrats on healthcare since the Republican plan failed on Friday.

The repeal/replace legislation technically remains active, subject to amendments and changes.

President Trump told Republicans and Democrats gathered at the reception, “Nobody ever told me that politics was going to be so much fun.”