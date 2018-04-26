Here’s To The Ones Who Broke The Mold

In the middle of Wednesday’s show, I got upsetting news.

So, if you heard more stammering (than usual), I had just learned of the sudden death of WBZ-AM Boston reporter Lana Jones. We never worked together but worked at a few of the same stations while getting started at the same time in our careers.

You may have even heard her work on some of the networks we carry on KTSA. She was one of those fresh, clear reporters who make stories understandable and relevant in just the few seconds allotted by radio. No-nonsense, hard worker, appreciated by everyone. A lovely person.

She was only 62.

Last week marked the retirement of KKYX morning D.J. Jerry King. Although I never worked with Jerry, I listened to him (who didn’t?) and I’m not even that big on country music. I wanted to hear Cousin Jerry in between the records. Ultimate compliment for a disc jockey, believe me.

Met him one time, awestruck, and he acted like the honor was his. A good friend of mine who worked with Jerry King tells me he treated everyone he met the same way—you were important to him, not the other way around. He became important in our lives by not acting important.

Lana and Jerry are originals in a business full of insecure people copying other people about whom they are insecure.

I love radio, but we crave and could use more originals.

Want proof? When listeners find an oasis of authentic, humble, shining talent, they love those folks most of all.

We love you, Lana and Jerry. May you inspire many more, not to copy you, but to learn from you.

I know I did.