High Marks for School Breakfast in TX

A new ranking places Texas among the top states when it comes to school breakfast program participation.

Advocates say programs such as school breakfast and school lunch pay off for low-income children.

“Decreased tardiness and absences. Decreases in disciplinary referrals and reports to the nurse and other health issues that lead to problems with concentration and attendance” said the Texas Hunger Initiative’s Kathy Krey.

The numbers suggest about two-thirds of kids who are enrolled in school lunch programs are also enrolled in school breakfast. Krey would like to see that gap closed.

“The idea is if a low-income student is participating in school lunch, they’re likely to also benefit and have the need to participate in school breakfast–and benefit from that” Krey said.