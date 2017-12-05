The Hill Country Could See Some Snow This Week

by Elizabeth Ruiz

The National Weather Service predicts parts of the Hill Country could see some snow late Wednesday into early Thursday.

“Late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, just before the precipitation ends, some of it could mix with some snow up in the Hill Country,” said meteorologist Cory Van Pelt with the National Weather Service.

He’s serious!

“Real County, the Leakey area to Kerr County and Gillespie County. Some of the elevated areas could see some snow,” said Van Pelt.

It won’t stick to the ground so don’t make plans to have a snowball fight or build a snowman.