What Hillary Clinton Knew and When She Knew It

BY JACK RICCARDI

I don’t know what will happen to Harvey Weinstein, but I can already see Hillary Clinton skating on her association with him, and I’m not having any of it.

As you know, the former presidential candidate has been doing her hear-no-evil-see-no-evil routine.

Hard to believe has now become impossible.

Linda Bloodworth-Thomason is a longtime TV executive and series creator (“Designing Women” was hers). She’s also a close friend of Bill and Hill since the ’80s when Clinton was governor of Arkansas. She’s not a groupie—she spent a lot of time in the Clinton White House and helped write presidential tv addresses and choreograph political events and conventions. In 2014, she made a list of “Hillary’s Top 5 Biggest Hollywood Confidants”.

Now Bloodworth-Thomason writes in the “Hollywood Reporter” that she knew of Weinstein’s horrors for decades, and actually tried to warn the Democrats not to let him host fundraisers and take pictures with Clinton, Obama, Kerry, etc. etc.

Can we connect the dots here?

As Stephen Miller tweeted today: “If Linda Bloodworth-Thomason knew about Weinstein, then Hillary Clinton knew.”

So, our daughters should look up to Hillary?

Try out that denial again, Madame Secretary.

While you’re at it, explain to the rest of the country why “Democrat-dominated Hollywood is such a cesspit of abuse and misogyny” (Glenn Reynolds at Instapundit.com).