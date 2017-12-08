The most ‘hipster’ cities in Texas

The list is out on the most ‘hipster’ cities in America.

No city in Texas made the top of the list — not even Austin.

However, the U.S. Hipster Index by MoveHub.com named the capital city the most ‘hipster’ in the Lone Star State.

The index is based on the number of microbreweries, vegan stores, thrift stores and tattoo parlors per capita in a city.

The most ‘hipster’ city in America, according to the website, is Vancouver, Wash.

San Antonio ranked ninth in Texas out of the 17 largest cities in the state.

The five most ‘hipster’ cities in Texas are Austin, Amarillo, Arlington, Lubbock and Dallas.

The five least ‘hipster’ cities were Brownsville, Grand Prairie, Irving, McKinney and Laredo.