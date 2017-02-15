Historic Donation For Local Nonprofit

It’s the largest donation in the 115 year history of Family Service Association.

CEO Nancy Hard tells us they’re receiving a 2 million dollar endowment form the San Antonio Area Foundation.

“You know this is historic for Family Service Association. You know we’re 100 years old and this is the first time we’ve ever received a gift of this magnitude.”

Hard tells us the gift will be used for some long term projects to support child care providers and early childhood professionals through the development and access through critical resources.