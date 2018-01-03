Are you hitting the like button on Trump’s “bigger button” Tweet? (Audio) It’s the war of the “nuke” buttons, and the media and the Left are all over it. KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with Rep. Will Hurd if whether there really is a threat. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Donald Trumpjack riccardiKim Jong-unktsanewsNorth Korea Related Content AUDIO: The Gang of Four (March 17, 2017) Should youth sports leagues drop the anthem before... AUDIO: The Gang of Four (April 21, 2017) AUDIO: The Gang of Four (Jan. 20, 2017) Someone’s feeling like a victim ANYthing Pentatonix Touches Turns To Gold