HLN’s Ashleigh Banfield snipes back at Aziz Ansari reporter

HLN host Ashleigh Banfield and Katie Way — the Babe.net writer who reported on the anonymous sexual misconduct allegations against comedian Aziz Ansari — have had a sharp back and forth on- and off-the-air the past couple days.

Banfield said on her show Monday evening that Way and the accuser had “chiseled away” at the #MeToo movement with her report.

“You had a bad date and your date got overly amorous. After protesting his moves, did you not get up and leave, you continued to engage in the sexual encounter. By your own clear description, this was not a rape nor a sexual assault,” Banfield stated on her show — directed toward the accuser — according to Mediaite.

Ansari has said that he remembers the date and thought it had all been consensual.

Things heated up between the HLN host and Way Tuesday as Banfield shared an email she received from the reporter.

“Ashleigh, someone I am certain nobody under the age of 45 has heard of. I hope the 500 retweets on the single news write up made that burgundy lipstick, bad highlights, second wave feminist has-been really relevant for a little while,” Banfield read on her evening show.

She noted that she had brown hair while she was a war correspondent in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Banfield said she decided to share the email because it was an “insight into the caliber of person who held that nuclear weapon that was wielded on Ansari’s career.”