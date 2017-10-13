Holiday Shopping Already Adding Up

By Bill O’Neil

Have you started on that holiday shopping already?

If so, a new survey says you are far from alone. About one in ten of us has already begun to shop–and a lot more of us are getting ready to get an early start.

“In fact, 54% of people are planning to shop for the holidays before Black Friday and Cyber Monday” Retail Me Not’s Sara Skirboll told KTSA News.

She also said the numbers suggest some big spending this upcoming season as well, with about 20% of holiday shopping expected to take place online.

“The average amount that’s going to be spent–so we think–is about $482 on gifts this year… that’s what people are planning to spend” Skirboll said, adding there are deals to be had out there right now.

“Early in the season you’ll see toys and home decor items really deeply discounted. You can find up to 70% off on sites like Overstock… deals are happening now and the early bird catches the worm” Skirboll said.