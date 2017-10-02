Horror In Vegas…

Here’s what we know thus far:

A murderous son of a bitch killed 58 people and wounded some 500 more (numbers that will change, sadly, by the time you read this), and, at this point, we have no idea why he did it.

That’s it.

And yet, on social media, folks seem to know a lot more. Some people are saying that because he was an older, white male, certainly he must be “Alt-Right”. Others suggest he must be a Trump-hater, because he targeted a country concert, and only people who voted for Trump like country music. ISIS claims he’s ISIS. Hillary Clinton is tweeting about silencers. Everybody’s full of crap.

Meanwhile, an online skirmish is arising over whether or not people should post “prayers” for Vegas. I posted mine. I don’t care if you have a problem with that, because if you do have a problem, you probably have a few more problems that have nothing to do with me or the horror show in Las Vegas, and you may want to consider therapy for your anger issues and deep insecurities.

Of course, it is also being debated as to whether this was an act of terrorism or non-terrorism.

I don’t know.

All I do know is:

God be with the victims and their families,

rev s