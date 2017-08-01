“Hot Car” Bill Filed in U.S. Senate

By Bill O’Neil

The U.S. Senate follows the House’s lead with a “Hot Car” bill of its own.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumentahl introduced the Senate version of the bill Monday–which would require automakers to install warning systems–which would alert drivers to the possibility a child may be in the back seat as they prepare to leave a vehicle.

“It would require the federal government to issue a safety standard in two years requiring an alert system in all new cars” Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety President Jackie Gillan said, applauding the bill.

For parents who have gone through the tragedy, there is some solace in the bill.

“Our son had died because his baby sitter left him in the car for over two hours in 82-degree weather” said William Puckett, whose son Bryan died at the age of 11-months after being left in a Kentucky shopping mall parking lot in 1999.

Lindsey Rogers-Seitz lost her son Benjamin at the age of 15-months in 2014–when her husband forgot the boy was in the vehicle in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

“It was as simple as missing the left turn that goes to daycare–and instead he kept going straight. At the point that he started going straight, his brain re-triggered and he thought that’s his normal path to go to work and go get coffee” Rogers-Seitz said.

Gillan is also convinced the hot car problem isn’t limited to the hottest days of summer.

“Children are dying in every state in every month of the year–with deaths occurring in temperatures as low as 60-degrees” Gillan said.

The measure–if approved in both the House and the Senate and signed by the President–would only impact new cars. However, advocates are convinced there will be an after-market for installing such technology on older vehicles.