Hot Cars Remain a Danger in S.A. in September

By Pilar Arias

Some of us may already be thinking pumpkin spice and all things nice, but members of the Baptist Health System trauma team believe this time of year is a good reminder about the dangers of heat-related deaths.

“There’s been deaths reported in almost every month of the year,” registered nurse and trauma program manager Kelsie Reeh said. “It doesn’t matter when it is, the vehicles still get very hot inside, especially here in south Texas.”

On Thursday members of Baptist Health System’s trauma program demonstrated how how it can get inside a parked vehicle, even when outside temperatures are in the low 90s. The team attempted to fry an egg and bake cookies on the vehicle’s dash, which was connected to a display with real time inside and outside temperatures.

Noheatstroke.org reports 38 children have died of heatstroke in the U.S. this year after being left in hot vehicles.