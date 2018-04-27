Hotel industry supports bringing Republican convention to San Antonio
By Don Morgan
Apr 27, 2018 @ 5:59 AM

The local hotel industry likes the idea of bringing the 2020 Republican National Convention to San Antonio.

An industry spokeswoman says the NCAA Final Four last month was a reminder that big events are good news, and not only for the hotel industry.

Restaurants, retailers, and other businesses profit as well, and that means tax revenues for the city.

She says San Antonio’s hundreds of hotels can handle all the politicians, delegates, and media that the convention would bring to town.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg says he hopes to discuss the possibility of submitting a bid with city council next week.

