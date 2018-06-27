House GOP Immigration Bill Fails By Wide Margin

An immigration reform bill backed by House Republican leaders failed by a wider than expected margin in a vote on Wednesday.

The House voted 301 to 121 against the Border Security and Immigration Reform Act, with 112 Republicans joining with all of the Democrats in the chamber to block the bill.

The legislation negotiated by moderate and conservative Republican lawmakers received even less support than a more conservative bill that failed last week.

The vote against the bill came even though President Donald Trump expressed support for the legislation in a post on Twitter earlier in the day.

“HOUSE REPUBLICANS SHOULD PASS THE STRONG BUT FAIR IMMIGRATION BILL, KNOWN AS GOODLATTE II, IN THEIR AFTERNOON VOTE TODAY, EVEN THOUGH THE DEMS WON’T LET IT PASS IN THE SENATE,” Trump tweeted.

He added, “PASSAGE WILL SHOW THAT WE WANT STRONG BORDERS & SECURITY WHILE THE DEMS WANT OPEN BORDERS = CRIME. WIN!”

Trump previously offered mixed messages about the bill and suggested last Friday that Republicans should “stop wasting their time” on immigration until after the midterm elections in November.

The president argued in posts on Twitter that electing more Republicans in the midterm elections would lead to a stronger immigration bill.

“Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November,” Trump tweeted.

He added, “Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave!”

The compromise bill purportedly included $25 billion in funding to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, a key demand from Trump.

The bill also addressed family separations at the border, provided a pathway to citizenship for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children, ended the diversity visa “lottery” system, and limited family migration.