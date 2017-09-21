House Speaker Views Harvey Recovery

A car is submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By Don Morgan

Ongoing storm recovery efforts in south Texas are being assessed by Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and the state’s two senators. The region was hammered by Hurricane Harvey. In the Houston area Thursday, Ryan praised the spirit of Texans who were blasted by the monster storm and said the federal response will continue to be bold.

“We’re here to learn, to make sure the recovery efforts are well on their way and that there will not be any kind of delay with respect to the Federal Government.”

Senator Ted Cruz was also on hand saying that in spite of taking a hard shot, Texas and Houston will rebuild.

Senator John Cornyn says Congress will consider two more emergency relief measures for areas affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma next month. Lawmakers recently approved more than 15-billion dollars in emergency disaster aid after Hurricane Harvey.