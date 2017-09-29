House Ways and Means Chair Shows Support for Tax Plan

By Don Morgan

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady shared portions of the Republican unified tax reform plan Thursday.

Saying it’s just the framework, the Texas Republican shared some of the highlights. But first, he spoke about how the nation has some of the brightest and most skilled workers on the planet but their paychecks are stagnant.

Brady hinted that the new plan would change that as it would flatten the tax rates for individuals and families. He also explained that lowering the tax rate businesses pay would increase the potential for the number of jobs and higher paychecks.

But key Democrats are letting it be known they aren’t supporting the plan.

Nancy Pelosi said the GOP bill would explode deficits. She also called the plan a “giveaway” to the wealthiest Americans and corporations.

“Don’t call it reform because….it’s not reform. It’s more of the same ….trickle down economics.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan disagrees and says the plan is aimed at supporting nation’s middle class.