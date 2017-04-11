Houston Congressman Slams United Airlines

Some tough words from a Houston-area Congressman in the wake of the now viral-video of a man being forcibly removed from an oversold United Airlines flight in Chicago Sunday to the sock and horror of surrounding passengers who witnessed what happened.

“We can not allow what we saw to happen again” Democrat Al Green said during a news conference Tuesday, adding “It can happen to every one of us with impunity.”

Green said the Airline should have continued to raise its “cash offer” until a passenger voluntarily accepted and agreed to be bumped from the flight to Kentucky.

“The injustice originated in a board room… when a policy was produced that allowed this type of forcible eviction to take place” Green said.

The Congressman said United should have offered as much money as needed to get a passenger to accept the offer.

“We believe this could have been averted if but only the policy had been one that would have called for more diplomacy” Green said.

After initially backing staffers and criticizing Dr. David Dao, United’s President reverse course Tuesday, and called for a full review of the Airline’s policies surrounding such situations. United’s stock suffered heavy losses through the day amid a heavy public relations backlash over what happened.

United CEO Oscar Munoz ordered the release of the findings of that review by the end of April, promising “we will do better.”

“To grab a person, and drag a person off of a plane is inhumane. This should not occur” Green said.

Dao’s attorneys said he had been undergoing treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of the incident at a Chicago hospital. It appeared as though Dao was bleeding from his mouth as security officers dragged him from the jet Sunday.

“The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received” said attorneys Stephen Golan and Thomas Demetrio.