Houston district backs off plan for takeover of 10 schools

By JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas’ largest school district has backed off a plan to have a charter school operator take over 10 low-performing campuses.

The decision on Wednesday by the Houston school district comes after a contentious school board meeting the night before in which two people were arrested, including one person who was dragged away from a meeting room by officers.

The district had been considering turning the schools into charter campuses to avoid either shutting them down or a state takeover of the school board.

The proposal has been heavily criticized by many parents, teachers and others who say it would unfairly target students in majority African-American and Hispanic neighborhoods.

The school district on Wednesday announced it was abandoning its proposal and would instead focus on turnaround plans for the campuses.