Houston is on the short list of cities for the Democratic National Convention

Houston is on the short list of cities being considered to host the Democratic National Convention in 2020.

Last month the Democratic National Committee sent requests-for-proposals, RFP’S, to eight cities that had expressed an interest in hosting the convention.

KHOU TV’s political analyst Bob Stein thinks Houston has a good chance of landing the big event.

“In the heart of a red state, its largest county, its largest city, its most economically important region, not only for oil and gas, but of course our port, is democratic,” said Stein.

The Republican National Committee is also considering several cities for its own 2020 convention, including Las Vegas and Charlotte, North Carolina. San Antonio city leaders nixed the idea of submitting a bid.

The city of Dallas and tourism officials there also passed to host the Republican or Democratic national political conventions in 2020.