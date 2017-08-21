Houston Man Accused of Trying to Bomb Confederate Statue

By Bill O’Neil
A Houston man is under arrest, accused of trying to plant explosives at the base of a Confederate statue in a park.
25-year old Andrew Schneck is charged with attempting to maliciously damage or destroy property receiving federal financial assistance. A Park Ranger caught him Saturday in Hermann Park kneeling near a statue of Richard Dowling, who was a Lieutenant in the Confederate Army.
Prosecutors said Schneck was caught with two boxes containing duct tape, wires and a bottle containing a liquid made up of compounds used as explosives.
Schneck is serving five years probation after pleading guilty to improperly storing explosive materials in 2014.