Houston Man Accused of Trying to Bomb Confederate Statue

The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee still stands in Lee park in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. The removal of the statue is in litigation and is at the center of the racial tensions and demonstrations in the town. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

By Bill O’Neil

A Houston man is under arrest, accused of trying to plant explosives at the base of a Confederate statue in a park.

25-year old Andrew Schneck is charged with attempting to maliciously damage or destroy property receiving federal financial assistance. A Park Ranger caught him Saturday in Hermann Park kneeling near a statue of Richard Dowling, who was a Lieutenant in the Confederate Army.

Prosecutors said Schneck was caught with two boxes containing duct tape, wires and a bottle containing a liquid made up of compounds used as explosives.

Schneck is serving five years probation after pleading guilty to improperly storing explosive materials in 2014.