Houston Man Survives Nine Days in Manhole

By Elizabeth Ruiz

A Houston man claims he survived 9 days trapped in a manhole by eating ants and a snake.

Forty-year-old Jason Courtney was taking a shortcut across a grassy area and fell into the exposed hole, breaking his ankle.

His cell phone was washed away and Courtney’s cries for help went unheard until a construction crew found him Monday.

“I did not want to die lying in a bunch of sewage water,” said Courtney.

He wants to warn others about the dangers of uncovered manholes.

” I very seriously strongly believe they need to start putting some ladders or something down the manholes,” he said.

Courtney’s mother says her son is emaciated.

“He’s alive, thank God. Your children never stop being your babies,” said Tammy Stambaugh.

Courtney’s father had been looking for him for days.

“After about three days I began to think well he’s pulled one of his stunts again as he did when he as younger and just disappeared off the face of the earth well he had but it was only 15 feet,” he said.

Courtney is recovering at a hospital.