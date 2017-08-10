Houston Police: No More Whataburger Numbers to Mark Evidence

By Bill O’Neil

What a crime scene evidence marker?

Police in Houston say order numbers taken from Whataburger restaurants can no longer be used to mark evidence at crime scenes.

The Houston Police Department said the action was taken following the shooting death of a young woman in March. Officers waiting on crime scene investigators borrowed the tent-shaped numbers from a nearby Whataburger to mark bullet casings and other evidence.

The Department expressed concern the use of the markers amounted to a police endorsement of Whataburger.