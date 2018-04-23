Houston woman who refused to loan stranger cellphone slain
By Associated Press
|
Apr 23, 2018 @ 2:48 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a woman after police say she refused to let the stranger use her cellphone.
Harris County records show 28-year-old Dondrick Flagg was being held without bond Monday on a capital murder charge. Flagg is charged in Saturday night’s slaying of 29-year-old Tiffany McKnight in the parking lot of her Houston apartment complex.
Investigators say McKnight pulled in and was parking when Flagg approached and asked to use her cellphone. Police say McKnight refused, Flagg dragged her from her car and she was shot.
Officers chased and arrested Flagg, recovering a gun allegedly discarded during the pursuit. Tests will be done to determine if the gun was used in the slaying.
Court records didn’t list an attorney representing Flagg.

RELATED CONTENT

Possible special election could clash with court case Fajita scheme loses sizzle Texas man sentenced to 50 years for $1.2M theft of fajitas No charges in death of El Paso boy during school walkout Houston police: Woman sets car on fire with children inside President George HW Bush greets mourners honoring his wife
Comments