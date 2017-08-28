Houston’s Mayor Pressed Over Lack of Evacuation Orders

Volunteers launch their boats to rescue residents trapped by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By Bill O’Neil

To stay or to go?

That question will remain a big part of the debate over whether or not widespread evacuations should have been ordered in the Houston area ahead of Hurricane Harvey.

“No one knew… so it’s kind of hard to plan for anything when you don’t know whether it’s going to hit” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday, pointing out forecasters were not predicting Houston would be in Harvey’s path.

The storm has caused widespread flooding in the Houston area.

“If it was a situation where we were going to be in the direct path of Hurricane Harvey–then that’s a different situation” Turner said.

Turner also pointed to the chaos surrounding the evacuation ahead of what turned out to be a miss from Hurricane Rita more than ten years ago weighed heavily on decision makers.

“The last time that we evacuated… it was chaotic–and I was told about 100 people ended up losing their lives” Turner said.