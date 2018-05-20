How Do We Fix Whatever It Is We Need To Fix?

A listener wrote to me Friday night, after Santa Fe, “Why [is] no one talking about the real issue here, it’s not guns, it’s kids killing kids”?

The people with the fastest draw on this question usually miss the mark, i.e. gun control.

Beyond restating the obvious 2A case, there’s also the inconvenient truth that guns have been part of American life for as long as there’s been an America. So, why are kids killing kids now, more than ever?

We hear so much about how guns have changed.

How about we talk about how much kids have changed.

The Santa Fe shooter snapped because a girl publicly spurned his advances. Don’t be too quick to jump on this train, though.

Romantic rejection is as old as the hills. Kids are less able to deal. I know I’m generalizing, but ever notice how those “American Idol” wannabes flare up hysterically when they are told what is patently obvious to millions viewing the show: they cannot sing.

Now, add in all the participation trophy changes: academics, athletics…you name it, we have bubble-wrapped it.

Maybe some of these shooters have mental illness, but it’s not mental illness to be a spoiled brat who can’t take no for an answer. And maybe some are “evil”, but what do we do when people are copying evil?

In other words, how do we fix a culture where you don’t have to be “deeply disturbed” or “satanic” to commit horrible acts? You merely have to follow the blueprint left behind by others.

Doesn’t the grim sameness of these massacres suggest copying, not conspiring?

Each shooting makes the next shooting seem like “the thing to do” for whatever your trigger is.

The way I would ask the question: how do we fix how we have changed children?