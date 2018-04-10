How would you advise Trump during his legal “witch hunt”? (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Apr 10, 2018 @ 6:51 PM Trump’s legal situation is getting tight now that his attorney has been raided. What would you say to the president during Mueller’s investigation? CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW jack riccardi RELATED CONTENT Attempting to take down Trump by any legal means necessary (Audio) How violated is Pres. Trump’s Client/Attorney privilege? (Audio) Congressional District 21 Runoff Debate This Thursday-SEATS AVAILABLE SIGN UP NOW London tries to curb knife attacks by banning knives (Audio) Author ANNE HILLERMAN discusses her new book CAVE OF BONES (Audio) Syria’s conflict gets intense, but should we get involved? (Audio)