HS Football to Remember Church Shooting Victims

By Pilar Arias

The message of peace and love will be emanating from Eschenburg Field Friday night as Floresville and Southside high schools take each other on in the District 29-5A varsity football championship.

Floresville ISD’s Kim Cathey said Southside ISD reached out first looking for a way to honor the victims of those hurt or killed during Sunday’s Sutherland Springs church shooting.

“We decided that the white idea would be a good symbol of peace and unity and we reached out to Southside and they said absolutely, that they would love to do that with us,” Cathey said. Everyone attending the game is asked to wear white.

Kick off is at 7:30 p.m.