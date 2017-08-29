HUD ANNOUNCES DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY

This morning U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson was on with Trey Ware Morning Show and announced HUD will speed federal disaster assistance to the State of Texas and provide support to homeowners and low-income renters forced from their homes due to Hurricane Harvey. To date, President Trump issued a disaster declaration for the following counties (more counties may be added as more disaster data becomes available): Aransas, Bee, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Harris, Jackson, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria and Wharton.

The President’s declaration allows HUD to offer mortgage/foreclosure relief and other assistance to certain families living in impacted counties.

Here is the link: www.hud.gov