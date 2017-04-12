HULU Chooses S.A.

500 new jobs look to be coming to San Antonio. The video streaming company HULU has chosen the Alamo city to be the home of a new service center.

Mayor Ivy Taylor says she recently went to California to meet with HULU officials about the possibility of setting up here.

She says HULU’s decision to grow here is a testament to the growing tech industry and skilled and talented workforce.

Part of HULU’s decision is also due to a huge incentive package offered by the city, county and state.

San Antonio beat out Albuquerque, New Mexico for the facility which will be opening up later this year if everything is approved by the state.