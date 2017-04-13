HULU Makes S.A. Plans Official

A big win for the San Antonio area.

That’s just what Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff sees now that HULU has made its decision to open a new service center in the Alamo City official.

“It’s a big deal… it’s a marquee name. It’s one that we will then be able to use as we try to bring other companies here.” Wolff told KTSA News Thursday.

Slowly but surely, the Judge said San Antonio is putting itself on the big stage when it comes to the tech sector.

“It’s happening all over. We’ve got something like two or three-hundred cyber-security firms here now.” Wolff said, weeks after he took part in the recruiting trip with Mayor Ivy Taylor and others to pitch San Antonio to HULU.

The San Antonio City Council and Bexar County Commissioners are expected to make it all official next week.

“We’re going to take to the Commissioner’s Court Tuesday our tax incentive package… and I believe the City is taking theirs to the Council on Thursday.” Wolff said.

Once finalized, HULU will be bringing about five-hundred new jobs to town.

“They are good paying jobs… and I think that’s what’s important” Wolff added.