Human Smuggling Suspect Enters Plea

One of the two suspects in July’s deadly human-smuggling incident has pleaded not guilty.

Forty-seven-year-old Pedro Segura is accused of harboring illegal aliens at a safe house in Laredo. His lawyer entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.

Police discovered 39 illegals in and around a tractor-trailer in the parking lot of a Walmart in San Antonio on July 23.

Eight people were dead of heat and suffocation at the scene, and two others died later.

James Bradley was driving the truck and he pleaded guilty to smuggling charges earlier this month.