Humorless Dorks Pretending To Be Offended

We have way too many of them, and have indulged their fainting spells for way too long.

Over the weekend, former NFL player Jay Feely tweeted a prom picture of himself with his daughter and her date. As they flank him with amused faces, he wishes them “a great time at prom”.

While holding a gun.

If you don’t get it, many fathers of daughters are fiercely…protective. And prom, of course, is the all-you-can-eat buffet of bad teenage decisions. Who doesn’t get this?!

I feel you, Feely. Most of us do.

But, by Sunday night, he had to tweet out to hysterical leftist twits an explanation: that he was joking, that he knows and trusts the boy, that he is safe (the gun wasn’t loaded)and he meant no insensitivity.

For the love of God.

We have to explain this?

These complainants are pimples on the butt cheeks of the Internet—no sense of humor, just an eagerness to virtue-signal and preen for their “followers”.

Jay Feely is playfully reminding us that he cherishes his daughter. We need more of that, by the way, and we need it expressed plainly. No one should hesitate to tell the world that our kids are our life, that we must let them fly out of the nest, but that we will hope, pray and expect only the best for them. That our urge to protect them never dies.

That we will always be their champions, no matter where they go or how old they get. It’s not just the boy who needs to know that. His daughter needs to know it, too.

I love the picture and hope to recreate it someday when my daughter goes to prom. I’m thinking baseball bat, just to be different.

I will not apologize and neither should he.