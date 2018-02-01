Hundreds Attend Eastside Job fair

More than 240 people attended an east side job fair on Wednesday and for nearly two dozen of them, the trip was definitely worth it.

During the event, job seekers had the chance to check into opportunities from more than 30 companies including The City of San Antonio, Baptist Health and Coca Cola just to name a few.

The job fair is part of the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commission initiative to give back to the community by connecting east side residents with job opportunities. It took place at the Eastside Education and Training Center, a place where people can get training for several in demand jobs.

“Ensuring job opportunities are accessible for all is a top priority here in District 2. Today, many of our residents were able to interview with companies on-site and walked away with new opportunities for themselves and their families. We remain committed to promoting career opportunities and investing in workforce development,” stated District 2 Councilman Cruz Shaw.

Since the center opened last year, over 150 residents completed job training classes with 85% of them gainfully employed in their chosen career field.

More than 80 of the attendees got an on the spot job interview and 19 walked away with a new job.