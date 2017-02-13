Hundreds of S.A. Couples to Take the Plunge Tuesday

A longtime San Antonio tradition continues tomorrow.

Hundreds of couples will get married on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse.

County Clerk Gerry Rickoff says love knows no boundaries and he looks forward to seeing couple of all ages, races and nationalities.

Know since you need a marriage license 72 hours in advance, Rickoff says they will have waivers available for couples who didn’t get one by the Friday deadline. Just stop by the County Clerk’s office.

He says ceremonies will be held at midnight, 10am, 12noon, 2 and 4 pm. If you can’t make it for one of those times but still want to get married on valentine’s Day, Rickoff says he’s happy to officiate in his office so stop by.