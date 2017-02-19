Hunters Charged in Controversial Border Shooting

Two hunters accused in a shooting on a Texas ranch near the Mexican Border have been indicted after telling police they had been attacked by immigrants who entered the United States illegally.

The charges come out of a January 6th incident where police found Walker Daugherty and Edwin Roberts suffering from gunshot wounds. However, a grand jury in Presidio County has indicted Daugherty and Michael Bryant on charges of using deadly conduct by by discharging firearms in the direction of others.

Sheriff Danny Dominguez said the investigation showed Daugherty shot Roberts and Bryant shot Daugherty.

The hunters’ claim immigrants shot them became fodder for a Facebook post made by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who wrote the attack was another reason a wall needs to be built along the southern border.