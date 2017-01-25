Hurd Appointed to House Intel Committee

Speaker Paul Ryan said Will Hurd was an “obvious choice” for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Hurd’s appointment makes sense as a former undercover CIA Officer.

“I’m honored by Speaker Ryan’s appointment and humbled to be able to yet again support my colleagues in the intelligence community as they continue the challenging and gravely important work of keeping this country safe,” Hurd said.

He said it’s dangerous time as our enemies’ tactics and procedures continue to evolve.

“It’s the job of Congress to make sure our national security apparatus is ready to meet these threats,” Hurd said.

“I left an organization I love, and a career I loved and was good at because I believed I could help the intelligence community in a different way,” Hurd said, on why he ran for Congress. “It’s exciting to be able to use my experience to develop recommendations with my colleagues on the Committee that will prevent terrorist attacks and keep Americans safe.”