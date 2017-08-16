Hurd Calls for Trump to Apologize for Charlottesville Statement

By Elizabeth Ruiz

A Republican Congressman from San Antonio thinks President Donald Trump needs to make an apology.

“You’re showing up to a Klan rally, you’re probably a racist or a bigot” Congressman Will Hurd told CNN, disagreeing with the President’s take on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

“The images I saw were skinheads and neo-nazis beating up women and trying to poke people with flagpoles” the Congressman said, adding “The definition of terrorism is politically motivated violence against non-combatants… that’s what transpired in Charlottesville.”

The President suggested not everyone at that rally was part of a hate group.

“I don’t think anybody should be looking at getting props from a Grand Dragon of the KKK as any kind of sign of success” Hurd added.

The Congressman said such hatred is unacceptable in any form, and the leader oft he free world should e “unambiguous about that.”