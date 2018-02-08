Hurd: Key element in budget deal is rebuilding our military

by Elizabeth Ruiz

A Republican Congressman from Helotes won’t speculate on whether the U.S. House will approve a Senate budget deal in time to avert another government shutdown.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” he said on the Trey Ware Morning Show.

The Senate plan includes a boost in defense spending for the next two years.

“The key element in this whole deal is rebuilding our military. Our military over the last eight years has been degraded,” said Hurd.

The Republican from Helotes said Defense Secretary Mattis has been very clear on what he needs for the next two years.

“In order for us to remain the most important fighting force in the world, we have to rebuild,” said Hurd.

The plan also includes $90 billion for disaster relief funds, some of which would come to Texas.

“It has the Hurricane Harvey recovery money in it, the wildfires in California and the hurricane relief funds for Florida, Hurd said.